/Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday: Tributes pour in from President Murmu and leaders

On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, tributes and well-wishes pour in from prominent figures across India and around the globe. President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers, and leaders across the political spectrum, including Opposition figures extend warm greetings, praising his dedication to public service. Many leaders pray for his health and long life, recognising his pivotal role in steering crucial socio-economic reforms and infrastructure initiatives.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, "Over the past 25 years, during your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and imparted unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development.

Vice President CP Radhakrishanan wrote, “Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji. Under your steadfast and visionary leadership, Bharat is shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies. Over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty. A transformative digital revolution has empowered millions, and every sector-from space, technology, and healthcare to infrastructure and manufacturing has witnessed remarkable growth.”

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Union Minister Piyush Goyal also extended his wishes.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 25-foot sand art installation using 2,500 earthen lamps (diyas) on Puri Beach to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday.