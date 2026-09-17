/Hong Kong unveils 11 new measures to boost birth rates, offers higher cash bonuses and housing perks

Hong Kong authorities have unveiled 11 new initiatives aimed at boosting the city's declining birth rates. Delivering the latest policy address, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced that the government is actively intervening to foster a pro-childbearing environment, departing from its traditional non-interventionist approach. Central to the policy is the extension of the HK20,000 (US2,550) newborn cash bonus scheme for another three years beyond its original October 24 expiry. The cash incentive will increase to HK30,000 for a family's second and subsequent children. Additionally, tax allowances for these additional children will rise from HK140,000 to HK160,000. Officials estimate these tax perks will reduce government revenue by HK15 million in the first year, growing to HK$200 million over 26 years, a financial impact described as manageable.

Housing support forms another core component. The government is waiving stamp duties (capped at HK$20,000) for families purchasing property within a window spanning one year prior to two years after childbirth. Non-public housing residents with newborns applying for subsidised flats under the Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) will see their mortgage loan-to-value ratio raised to 95 per cent, significantly lowering down payment barriers. Furthermore, the reselling restriction period for certain HOS flats will be reduced from 15 to 10 years to improve upward housing mobility.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The push follows declining demographic figures. After rising to 35,723 in 2024, births dropped to just above 31,000 in 2025, with the first eight months of this year logging just 19,255 births—down nearly 10 per cent year-on-year.

Professor Michael Wong of the Hong Kong Future Economy Institute told news outlet South China Morning Post that targeted mortgage assistance is a step in the right direction given declining youth homeownership. However, eligibility limits restrict benefits to families with children aged three or younger on application day. Low- and middle-income families have expressed skepticism, noting that cash bonuses offer little long-term relief against ongoing child-rearing costs, textbook expenses, and childcare shortages that prevent parents from working full-time.