/Strapped to flight seat with duct tape: Passenger claims no memory of mid-air outburst

An American Airlines flight travelling from Dallas to New Jersey was forced to make an emergency diversion to Baltimore after a first-class passenger became belligerent, used racial slurs, and physically interacted with others on board. The passenger, identified as 67-year-old Layne Lundeen, was restrained in his seat using duct tape and zip ties after his behaviour escalated during the flight. According to witness statements as reported by news outlet The Times, Lundeen, formerly a vice-president and broker at Long Realty in Tucson, Arizona, initially held a two-hour conversation with his seatmate, Messianic rabbi and author Jonathan Cahn. However, Cahn said Lundeen’s demeanour shifted dramatically, and he began slurring his speech and making offensive remarks.

Other travellers reported that Lundeen began shouting vulgarities, targeting flight crew and passengers with racial slurs and derogatory comments aimed at nearby women. Juan Mejia, a former law enforcement officer travelling on the flight, intervened alongside his friend Richard Olenick when Lundeen became physical. Mejia stepped in to assist the flight crew by physically restraining Lundeen until the situation was contained.

Due to the disturbance, the flight crew diverted the aircraft to Baltimore, where law enforcement officers arrested Lundeen upon landing. American Airlines released a statement confirming the diversion was caused by a "disruptive customer," reiterating its zero-tolerance policy for violence and thanking crew members and passengers for handling the situation professionally.

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During a September 4 court hearing, audio recordings revealed Lundeen claiming complete memory loss regarding the incident. Upon hearing the formal charges read against him, which include second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, he expressed shock, stating he did not recall the events or assaulting a police officer. Lundeen noted that he was travelling to Newark Liberty International Airport to assist his daughter with moving into a new apartment and to celebrate her birthday.

Following the public report of the incident, Long Realty announced on Facebook on September 6 that it had severed all professional ties with Lundeen, citing that the behaviour described violated the company's standards of professionalism, integrity, and respect.