Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russia has repeatedly said that is not going to attack Western countries and warned that any European military aggression against Russia would trigger a war that will be “completely different” and “very short”.

Speaking at the International Youth Festival in the city of Yekaterinburg, Lavrov said Russian officials had over and over again stated that Moscow had no intention of attacking Europe and has “no interest in doing so.”

“Russia has repeatedly said that we are not going to attack Western countries and have no interest in doing so. But if Europe, which speaks regularly about preparing for war against Russia, attacks the Russian Federation, then this will be a completely different war, and it will be very short,” he stressed.

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Lavrov criticised NATO expansion and Brussels’ war rhetoric while emphasising that confrontation was not Russia’s method, a position that had been repeatedly stated by the Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin personally.

“The West made a choice long ago in favour of containing Russia,” he said, citing what he described as NATO’s “forceful” expansion toward Russia’s borders.

The foreign minister also criticised statements by European leaders about the need to prepare for a war with Russia, saying the issue had become a major theme among current European political leaders in Brussels.

Lavrov slammed European leaders in Brussels for mainstreaming rhetoric about preparing for war with Moscow.

He said Europeans are openly discussing plans to deploy some kind of mobilisation force on Ukrainian territory, seeking to preserve “the openly Nazi and Russophobic regime” there.\

Earlier speaking at a roundtable on Ukraine on Tuesday, Lavrov said that the objectives of the “special operation” remained unchanged from the outset that Russia wants to ensure its own security, prevent NATO from appearing on its borders, and protect the legitimate rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people.

The International Youth Festival is taking place from September 11th to 17th in Yekaterinburg.