The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man after an investigation uncovered what federal authorities described as an imminent ISIS-inspired "mass casualty attack". The arrest was made before the alleged mass casualty event could be carried out.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Kramer, from Valencia, was arrested on Saturday (Sep 12) outside a hotel in Cranberry Township, around 25 miles north of Pittsburgh. Investigators said he was carrying a rifle, ammunition, and dozens of knives.

FBI says suspect was preparing for violence

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According to the FBI, the suspect had alleged allegiance to the Islamic State of Syria and had even taken steps to promote the group's ideology.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (Sep 15), Richard Evanchec, special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office, described Kramer as a sustained supporter of the Islamic State. "Jonathan Kramer demonstrated a sustained devotion to the Islamic State of Syria," Evanchec said. He said Kramer had recorded a pledge of allegiance, distributed the group's propaganda, and shared methods for carrying out killings.

US Attorney Troy Rivetti said investigators believed Kramer was moving forward with his "radical ideology".

What was the target?

Officials did not disclose what specific target, location, or date had allegedly been planned. However, according to federal investigators, agents were watching Kramer on September 12 when he left his home carrying a backpack.

He took an Uber to a Walmart in Gibsonia, where authorities said he met another person and removed a long black bag from a vehicle. Investigators believed the bag could contain a rifle.

Kramer then travelled by Uber to a hotel in Cranberry Township, paying $450 in cash for a one-week stay.

Agents said they later followed him to Dunham's Sports, where he was seen at the firearms counter. After he returned to the hotel, the FBI arrested him.

'I cant live In constant Fear'

A search of the hotel room and Kramer's home allegedly uncovered a semi-automatic rifle, loaded magazines, a rifle scope, ammunition, around 190 rounds, 30 knives and a note.

The note told people not to look for him and included the words: “I cant live In constant Fear.”

The FBI said social media and encrypted communications provided further information about the alleged plot. Evanchec said Kramer had repeatedly tried to encourage and coordinate violence through encrypted platforms. Investigators said the discussions included attack methods involving firearms, vehicles, drones and chemical poisons.

"Following that pledge, he made efforts to spread their propaganda and shared ways to kill all in the name of a foreign terrorist organization," Evanchec said.

Public tip helped trigger investigation

Federal prosecutors said the investigation began after a member of the public reported Kramer's behaviour to authorities. Rivetti thanked that individual and others who later cooperated with investigators.

He added that public cooperation can help authorities intervene before violent crimes are carried out.

Charges against the suspect

Kramer has been charged with one count of receiving or transferring a firearm or ammunition while knowing, or having reasonable cause to believe, it would be used to commit a felony or federal crime of terrorism.