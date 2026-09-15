Fears of an AI takeover were renewed after a whistleblower who worked at AI giant Anthropic warned that the technology could wipe humanity off the face of the Earth as early as 2030. Soon, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; Jakub Pachocki, Chief Scientist of OpenAI; and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, joined in and called for safeguards and slowing down the pace of growth. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly called AI humanity’s "biggest existential threat" and issued similar warnings about superintelligence, which he says could grow beyond human ability to control.

Amid all the scare and noise around AI, an ancient prophecy from 471 years ago has resurfaced, which people think was the earliest warning about AI. Michel de Nostredame, the 16th-century astrologer, also known as Nostradamus, is said to have written in his 1555 book Les Prophéties that one day a technology would take over the world. People have now joined two and two and believe that the new warnings about AI and a centuries-old prophecy could mean doom for humanity.

Prophecy on AI by Nostradamus

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Century IV, Quatrain 31, a passage in the book reads, "The Moon in the full of night over the high mountain, the new sage with a lone brain sees it: By his disciples invited to be immortal, eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire." An interpretation by those who have read it states that "new sage" refers to technology, and "lone brain", "immortal" and "disciples" refer to computers, an uploaded mind or machine intelligence.

Followers of Nostradamus attribute several predictions to the French mystic, including the 9/11 terror attack and Princess Diana's death. Now they believe that Jacob Coxon’s resignation from Anthropic is not a coincidence, with his warning sending alarm bells ringing.

Baba Vanga's warning on AI



The Bulgarian mystic is also said to have predicted a world ruled by AI. According to her followers, she prophesied that AI would dominate key sectors in 2026 and would take over multiple jobs.

What did Jacob Coxon, former Anthropic techie, say?



The 27-year-old AI pretraining researcher posted his first message on X in September 2026, warning that AI companies are "racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives". He said that several researchers who work to build AI believe it could pose an existential threat to humans by the end of the decade.

"The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt," Coxon, who also worked for OpenAI, wrote in his September 9 post.

He added that the superhuman systems could hack infrastructure, acquire real-world resources, and accelerate dangerous biological research.

AI bosses also sound the alarm

After he revealed his fears around superintelligence, Anthropic's Lead for Alignment Science, Evan Hubinger, publicly backed him and confirmed that researchers sincerely fear existential outcomes. He estimated there is a more than 10 per cent chance of human extinction within ten years because of a lack of critical guardrails.