/UK man admits drugging, raping wife for 20 years in shocking abuse case

A British man from Stockport, Greater Manchester, accused of drugging and raping his wife without her knowledge for 20 years has pleaded guilty. In June, he had pleaded guilty to 15 of the charges against him, and on Monday he admitted the final 45.

The husband, in his sixties, admitted that the offences date back to 2004, including admitting substance to stupefy his wife between 2004 and 2005, and sharing intimate images without consent. The victim was present in the courtroom, sitting in the front row, occasionally sobbing as the defendant pleaded guilty. Twelve co-defendants denied various charges involving the woman. A 13th man has previously admitted the offence

The defendant, whose identity is protected by law to maintain his wife's lifetime anonymity, entered his final plea at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

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Rick Johnson, an Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said, “Our focus remains on supporting the victim of this horrific campaign of abuse through what is a very complex investigation."

“Specialist support continues to be provided to the victim at the centre of this case."

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“If you are concerned you, or someone you know, may be affected by drug-facilitated sexual abuse, please know that you do not need proof, certainty, or a clear memory to be taken seriously."

The man remains in custody pending sentencing at the conclusion of the trial of the codefendants.