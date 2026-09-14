/Trump rejects AI guardrails, says he stopped AI firms from doing ‘bad things’

US President Donald Trump shrugged off any speculation about an "AI guardrail", suggesting that the only guardrail AI needs is a "STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT", and the United States has that. Trump claimed his administration has already successfully stopped AI companies from doing “bad, or potentially bad, 'things'”. He mocked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for pretending to be a “perfect little angel”. He suggested that the person who wins in AI will win, and he believes the US is leading the AI race. This comes just after top CEOs in Silicon Valley in unison called for slowing down AI development.

"The only control or “guardrails” that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" said Trump in a post on the Truth Social platform.

“The Trump Administration has stopped AI “people” from doing bad, or potentially bad, “things,“ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a “perfect little angel,”” wrote Trump.

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He claimed that the US federal government has complete regulatory control over these AI companies. He lamented the pushback against the construction of AI data centres, calling it a conspiracy theory and suggesting that China will benefit from it.

“There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centres, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!,” Trump added.

In a subsequent post, Trump further claimed that this pushback against AI data centres is happening because, “the United States is leading, by a lot, every other country. Don’t kill the Golden Goose!”

This comes just as former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon quit his job and accused OpenAI and Anthropic of “gambling with our lives.” He warned that the technology would have the potential to “kill us all by the end of the decade.” Soon after, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote a 4000-word essay last week urging to slow down in AI development, a call which resonated with Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Demis Hassabis. However, China denied these speculations as a tactic from the “Cold War" era. Both the US and China believe they are leading the AI race.