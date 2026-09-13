/First naval drone battle? Ukraine says Sargan 3000 sank Russian unmanned boat

Ukrainian Navy has claimed a triumph in "the first-ever naval battle between unmanned boats", sinking its Russian rival. For the first time in history, two unmanned boats have fought a battle at sea, according to the Ukrainian Navy. Ukrainian defence intelligence units first detected the Russian unmanned vessel moving across the Black Sea. Then destroyed its communication antennas from roughly 1 km away and then destroyed the vessel at point-blank range.

A video of the battle shared by the Ukrainian Navy on Telegram shows Ukraine's Sargan 3000 sea drone spotting a Russian Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) in the Black Sea and firing several rounds using its 12.7mm ‘Protector RWS’ automatic turret. After taking fire, there was at least one explosion before smoke emerged from the Russian USV.

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Several independent OSINT observers have identified the sunken Russian craft as an improved Orca-type unmanned surface vessel (USV), also referred to as the Zefir or Zephyr in some Russian military circles. The Sargan 3000 can reach up to a speed of 40 to 55 knots and carries up to 450 kilograms of explosives or combat equipment, with an operational range of up to 1,600 kilometres.

No specific date, time, or location of the duel was mentioned by the Ukrainian Navy. It is unclear how long the battle lasted. Neither the Russian Ministry of Defence nor Kremlin officials have formally acknowledged the clash.