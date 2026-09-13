/US diplomat accused of possessing child abuse images secretly flown out of UK by US Marines

A US diplomat working at the US embassy in London was accused of possessing indecent, sexually explicit content of children, was detained by US Marines and was secretly flown back to the US without the knowledge of the UK police. The diplomat allegedly received that content from his brother. The US authoriites belived to have sought a court order before storming the diplomat's residence in Putney on August 25.

According to reports, child abuse images were found at his address before he was seized and taken to a US air base for extraction.

Now UK officials and authorities are expressing outrage because the US Marines had no authority to seize him. They should have informed and coordinated with the Met Police. However, the Met police and other UK authorities were only informed of the details after the extraction.

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According to the Flight data reviewed by the Sun shows that on August 24, the day before the dawn raid, Kalitta Air flight K49709 flew from Chicago to RAF Fairford, Gloucs, where the US Air Force has a large presence. On August 25, the same plane now K4529 was left Fairford at 5.33pm and arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware at 7.44pm local time after a seven-hour, 11-minute journey. Within four hours, the plane left Delaware and flew to O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

“We expect all foreign diplomats in the UK to abide by our laws. As a US investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further,” said a UK government spokesperson as reported by the Sun.

“We are aware of allegations concerning an individual assigned to the Embassy. The United States government expects all personnel to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, and we take these allegations seriously,” said a spokesperson of the US embassy in London.

A US diplomatic source defended the extraction, “We acted decisively. If we had ceded ground and waited, there could have been delays and diplomacy that could have gone on for weeks or months.”

This comes just ahead of the scheduled meeting between UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and US President Donald Trump.