/Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, at least 2 dead; several feared trapped

At least two people were confirmed dead following the collapse of an illegal coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Sunday, September 13, in the morning. The incident happened around 7 am in local time when a group of men and women entered an unauthorised mine in Keshalpur Kumharpatti under the Ramkanali OP area of Katras, when the roof collapsed, killing three of them, while several others are feared trapped, according to Vimalesh Chaubey, Regional President of the National Colliery Mazdoor Union.

“Some men and women had gone into the illegal tunnel to cut and pick coal. The upper part of the tunnel suddenly collapsed, burying several people under the debris. Following the accident, nearby villagers rushed to the scene and began removing the debris using spades, pickaxes and other tools. We know that three people are confirmed dead,” he said.

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Three injured individuals were rescued and taken to a local nursing home, as residents raised concern that more people may be trapped under the rubble. They began clearing the debris with the help of shovels and pickaxes. After considerable effort, the bodies of both victims were pulled out from under the debris. The bodies were then hurriedly loaded onto motorcycles and taken to the hospital. Following news of the incident, panic spread in the area. Police reached the site after the incident and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

The legal lease for mining in Katras lies with Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a public sector subsidiary of the state-owned Coal India Limited. However, BCCL does not operate a mine there. According to residents, reports of illegal coal mining in the area have been emerging for a long time. Local coal theft networks, often referred to as the local “coal mafia”, dig narrow makeshift shafts. Then they enter these illegal tunnels to cut coal, smuggle and sell it through motorcyclists.