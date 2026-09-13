/Iran, Oman agree on Hormuz navigation, entry route entirely in Iranian waters

Iran and Oman have agreed on the details of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and will brief the Gulf countries on the details at an upcoming regional meeting in Muscat on Monday, reported Iranian semi-official Tasnim News Agency, citing Iranian officials. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced that foreign ministers of the regional Arab countries would meet in Oman to agree on the Hormuz route and communicate the arrangement to the international maritime body.

Under the new agreement, the entry route from the Gulf will sit entirely within Iran's territorial waters, while a section of the exit route also falls “within Iranian territorial waters”, Tasnim reported, quoting sources. Once the system is agreed upon the southern route of Hormuz will be closed directly against the demand of the United States.

Further, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the agreement with the Sultanate of Oman should in no way be interpreted as meaning that the strait would be reopened. He stated that the Iranian condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz is for the “US to return to its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.”

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Tension continues in the Strait of Hormuz

Earlier on Sunday, an Iranian commercial vessel was struck off southern Iran, killing one and injuring four others, according to Iranian state media, citing the governor of Qeshm county. Hossein Amirteimouri, governor of Qeshm, told Tasnim that a projectile was fired by the “American-Zionist enemy”. Qeshm Island is located near the city of Bandar Abbas and is key to Iran's assertion of authority in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, on Sunday, the maritime tracker UKMTO received new reports of a separate attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Neither the US military or Iranian military claimed either of the attacks.