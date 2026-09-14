/Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life with Prince Harry and children in UK

Meghan Markle recently gave a glimpse of her family's life in the UK following her recent move back to Britain with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex took to social media to share a short video showing how her family is spending time together outdoors.

The 35-second video, posted on Sunday, comes nearly three weeks after the Sussexes returned to Prince Harry’s home country for an extended stay.

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Meghan Markle’s family video

Meghan’s video captures several moments from the family’s life in Britain. It includes footage of Meghan and Harry walking hand in hand through a green outdoor setting. It also features clips of their children enjoying activities in the countryside.

Lilibet can be seen riding a bicycle, while Archie runs alongside her. At one point, the young prince can be heard cheering for his sister, saying, "Go! Go!"

The video also features Meghan walking through a muddy area in rain boots, along with a cosy scene near a fireplace. Harry later appears on a boat with Archie and Lilibet as they seemingly spend time fishing together.

The family's dogs, Pula and Mia, also make an appearance in the video.

Wham!’s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" plays throughout the video; she also added a British flag and red heart emoji in the video.

Harry and Meghan settling in the UK

Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK with Archie and Lilibet on August 26, six years after relocating to the US following their decision to step down as senior working royals.

The couple is expected to maintain their Montecito home while using a non-royal residence in Britain as their base for an extended period. Reports have also indicated that Archie and Lilibet will attend school in the UK during the 2026-27 academic year.

It comes after years of the Sussexes building a life in California. The couple's decision to spend an extended period in Britain is reportedly linked, among other things, to giving Archie and Lilibet an opportunity to experience more of their father's home country and family background.