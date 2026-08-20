/Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's return to UK: A complete timeline of Duke and Duchess' love story, royal life and Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly packing up for Britain, bringing their children back years after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. With the Sussexes dominating headlines once again, here is a look back at their journey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again making headlines as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to return to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, years after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US. Their journey has been one of the most talked-about royal stories in modern times. As the news of their return trends online, here's a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship, their royal exit, and the reports of their return to the UK.
In July 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met for the first time on a blind date in London. It is believed that a mutual friend arranged the meeting after connecting them through social media and emails. Gradually, they both became interested in each other, and their relationship transformed from strangers to lovebirds. That same November, Prince Harry confirmed his relationship with Markle.
After nearly a year, on November 27, 2017, Buckingham Palace announced that the prince and Markle were engaged. They also revealed that they would be married in spring 2018. In London, the couple then held their first public photocall together in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
On May 19, 2018, the royal couple began a beautiful chapter of their lives and became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They celebrated their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.
In October 2018, Their Royal Highnesses announced their first pregnancy on Instagram, sharing heartfelt news with their admirers that they were expecting a baby in spring 2019. On May 6, 2019, the Duke and Duchess welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in London.
A massive storm hit in January 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their senior royal duties. The decision was driven by a desire for financial independence, and the couple wanted to keep their personal lives away from the public eye.
In March 2020, the Royal couple moved to Montecito, California. Seeking a relaxed and peaceful place, the couple settled in the neighbourhood, fulfilling their personal desires.
After settling in California and starting their second lives after stepping back from royal duties, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, where the Duchess opened up about severe mental health struggles. Both alleged that they had experienced racism in the UK and that someone in the royal household made comments about their future child’s skin colour.
The royal couple welcomed their second baby, a daughter named Lilibet, who was born on June 4. It is believed that her name was chosen in honour of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was lovingly called Lilibet by family.
The royal couple returned to the UK after years away for a grand celebration of the Queen's 70th year as a monarch, known as her Platinum Jubilee.
On September 8, 2022, the world witnessed the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, ending a historic 70-year reign. Her death prompted massive global grief, tributes from world leaders, and a historic state funeral on September 19, 2022. The couple joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to view floral tributes and greet crowds outside Windsor Castle. They also attended the queen's funeral before returning home to California.
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was published globally on January 10, 2023. The book reveals the duke's upbringing as a younger sibling to Prince William, the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and the severe royal conflicts. It includes revealing physical altercations, tense personal dynamics, and institutional friction with King Charles III and his brother, Prince William.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III ascended the throne. Later, the coronation ceremony took place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where Prince Harry attended the event alone while Meghan Markle remained in California with the children.
On July 10, 2026, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a private family gathering at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. This marked the first time the King had met his grandchildren in several years.
On August 20 (Thursday), news circulated online that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, plan to relocate from the United States back to the United Kingdom later in August 2026, more than six years after stepping down as senior working royals.