/Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's return to UK: A complete timeline of Duke and Duchess' love story, royal life and Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again making headlines as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to return to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, years after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US. Their journey has been one of the most talked-about royal stories in modern times. As the news of their return trends online, here's a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship, their royal exit, and the reports of their return to the UK.