/'Daddy..how long was it suppose to last?': SNL UK pokes fun at Harry, Meghan Markle’s return to Britain with Netflix jibe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s every move has been the topic of discussion ever since they stepped back from royal duties, and their recent return to the UK has only added to the conversation. With the couple back in Britain with their children, questions surrounding their new life, relationship with the Royal Family and future in the country have once again become a talking point. Now, their much-discussed homecoming has found its way into comedy, with Saturday Night Live UK taking aim at the Sussexes in a satirical sketch.

Saturday Night Live UK mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Saturday Night Live UK returned for its second season, and it did not spare time to mock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the UK with the Netflix jab. The September 12 premiere of the second season of the show began with a cols open sketch featuring the couple portrayed by Jack Sheep and Ayoade Bamgboye visiting the 77-year-old monarch and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The sketch immediately jabbed at the couple's failed Netflix deal.

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Larry Dean's Charles was shocked by his youngest son's reappearance. "Don't tell me you've spent all your Netflix money already," he asked, stunned. It was $60 million. How long was it meant to last?" Charles' character responded with the statement, "What a waste you've become; you're lucky your father is not around to see this." Meghan's lifestyle brands were also riffed on with her presenting an ice tray to Camilla. She said, "I made it myself. I can give you the recipe. I'm a whizz in the kitchen." Harry added, "She hires the best chefs."

George Fouracres, who received acclaim for his acute portrayal of former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, also made his first appearance as Prime Minister Andy Burnham, wearing his trademark black rimmed glasses. “I’m the new PM. And I’m nothing like the last one,” he said. Making fun of Burnham’s raft of policies over the summer and his attempts at being relatable despite being in high office, the skit ended up with him saying, "I will buy everybody a pint, because I want you to like me. I need you to like me.”

Netizens' reaction to SNL UK mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Soon after the episode premiere with the sketch roasting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, several shared their views on social media, and since then, it has gone viral. One user wrote, "Bet Meghan hates that an actual woman of colour portrayed her."

Another user wrote, "At this point, Harry and Meghan should just ask SNL for royalties. The writers seem to get more material from them than Netflix ever did."

"With all the money reform has been given look for Harry trying to become their poster boy", wrote the third user.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved back to the United Kingdom from California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Their relocation from the United States back to the United Kingdom later in August 2026 is more than six years after stepping down as senior working royals.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to move back to the UK with their children