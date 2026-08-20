/Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to move back to the UK with their children

Prince Harry is coming back home. The Duke of Sussex is all set to move back to London along with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, this month from the US. According to multiple reports, Harry and Megan will not resume their royal duties after moving to the UK.

The family of four is reportedly going to move to a private, non-royal residence just outside of London later this month.

Archie and Lilibet will be starting school in Britain from September.

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King Charles was told about the move on Sunday. The Sussexes and their children had reportedly visited the King at his Highgrove home in July this year, but the move was not discussed at that time.

The BBC has stated that the King was unaware of Harry and Meghan's plans until last weekend but has now welcomed the opportunity to see more of them in a private and personal capacity.

Also read: King Charles meets Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after four years

There will be no change in the official status of Prince Harry, and Meghan and they are expected to remain private individuals in the UK.

Harry and Meghan's move to the US in 2020

The Sussexes' had shocked the world in 2020 when they stepped down from their roles as senior royals and moved to California, US in early 2020.

Family relations had been strained ever since. But royal watchers feel Haary and Meghan's July visit to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla was a turning point for the family.

The Palace described the meeting at the King's private home in Gloucestershire as a "private family occasion".

It was the first time the King had seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years. Prince Harry and Meghan had not been in the UK together since 2022, when they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Also read: Prince Harry loses privacy invasion lawsuit against newspaper

Security for the couple has long been a point of tension. The July visit was also being reconsidered after the duke's request for police protection was rejected.