/Prince Harry loses privacy invasion lawsuit against newspaper

Prince Harry started his London trip on a sour note. Soon after he landed in his homeland, the judge announced his decision in the years-long lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, and the Duke lost.

On July 7, the Duke of Sussex was in London when the judge delivered his decision in the long-awaited privacy case, which also included seven other high-profile figures: Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, and Jude Law’s ex-wife, Sadie Frost. They all filed the suit in 2022.

Prince Harry and others lose privacy lawsuit against Newspaper Publisher

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Harry and six other claimants suffered a defeat in their privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail. In the case, they alleged that the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday published stories about them using information obtained through unlawful practices between the 1990s and 2011.

This is a major setback for Harry, who, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, has had a bitter relationship with British tabloids. The ruling comes after an 11-week trial.



According to a ruling by London's High Court, a written judgment published said the "claimants failed to prove their pleaded allegations... the claims are therefore dismissed".

Prince Harry has not reacted to the judgment yet. He was spotted arriving at an event for the Invictus Games in London’s Chatham House before the court released the judgment.

Apart from Harry, the other complainants were: Doreen Lawrence, Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost and Simon Hughes. None of them has reacted to the ruling yet.

Associated Newspapers called it an “overwhelming victory”



Welcoming the judgment by Judge Matthew Nicklin, Associated Newspapers called it an "overwhelming victory" and a "magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail's journalism". The defence has denied all allegations, saying that the reporting was based on legitimate journalism.