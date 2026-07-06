/Buckingham Palace rejects Prince Harry's stay request ahead of UK visit

As Prince Harry prepares to return to the UK for a series of engagements, a fresh update suggests that a disagreement has emerged between Buckingham Palace and the Duke of Sussex. It has been revealed that the conflict is over accommodation arrangements, adding another layer of tension to the visit.

What's the matter

The dispute is said to have begun after representatives for Prince Harry revealed that he had accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace during his visit to London.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Prince George to attend elite Eton College from September

However, Buckingham Palace declined that claim, stating that the duke would not be staying there because the acceptance came after the deadline, as reported by People.

According to reports, Prince Harry had been offered to stay at a royal residence but was expected to confirm his plans by the end of last week.

However, officials said that after the deadline passed without formal acceptance, and the opportunity was no longer available. The duke was informed of the decision on Saturday evening.

About the visit

The Duke of Sussex is expected to spend the week in London and Birmingham for work linked to the Invictus Games, including events marking one year until the next edition of the international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

His visit coincides with the expected High Court judgment in his legal case against Associated Newspapers.

Initially, Prince Harry was expected to travel with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But the plans were dropped because of security concerns.

Also Read: King Charles III breaks royal tradition by revealing personal tax bill

As per People, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said, "I am aware of multiple briefings from Buckingham Palace last week suggesting that the Duke had not accepted the offer of accommodation at a Royal Residence."

He further explained, "Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend."

Harry's team also questioned the palace's explanation for withdrawing the invitation.

"It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason. Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment," as quoted by People.