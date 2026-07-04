/Prince Harry to travel to London alone, without Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet

After much talk, Prince Harry will reportedly be returning to London, UK, alone, without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

On July 4, People reported that the British royal will be going to his homeland alone next week, and once again, he will not be accompanied by his wife and two kids. However, no official announcement has been made on this.

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The news comes after reports that Harry and Meghan were planning to take their kids back to Britain for the first time since 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Europe with their kids.

Harry is visiting the UK alone without Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

In June, the BBC reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to take their children to their father's homeland when they travel for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

However, People has now reported that Markle, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will not accompany Harry to London. This was supposed to be the first time they would travel with their kids in four years. It was also expected that the children would spend more time with Grandfather King Charles.

However, no decision has been made on whether the family will join Harry later in the trip, or when he’s outside London in other places.

Earlier, reports of the family's plans being hampered due to security concerns were reported by the People. In a statement with People, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said, "The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit."

For this trip, it was also said that the King had offered accommodations on a royal estate to the family. However, the security was not provided beyond the royal property.

The spokesperson also said Harry is continuing to "explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K." However, security has always been Harry's concern for his kids.