/Taylor Swift’s wedding gown: Dior, Chanel or Oscar de la Renta - which designer did she pick?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are married. After much speculation, the couple have finally said "I Do" at a star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden.

As the grand wedding unfolded, details of Swift's wedding dress have emerged, including which designer she chose to create her gown and more.

The world is waiting for pictures of Swift as the bride in her white gown. And like always, she probably didn't ditch her signature red lipstick. But as we all wait for the wedding dress photos, here are all the details we know about the wedding so far.

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What designer did Taylor Swift wear at the wedding?

Bride Swift has worn brands like Vivienne Westwood, Wiederhoeft, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, and every other luxury label. But which designer did she choose for the most important outfit of her life? An outfit that had to be the most special and different? It's Swift's wedding gown, after all.

While nothing is official, reports say she and her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell received sketches from a bunch of designers and reportedly chose Dior.

According to Vogue, the pop star chose Jonathan Anderson to design her wedding dress. She completed her custom look with Catier Jewellery and custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

However, Swift's representative confirmed to The New York Times that Anderson was the designer of her wedding gown. He's the creative director of the French house Dior.

This is the first time the "Lover" singer has worn an Anderson design for Dior. But notably, she has worn Dior outfits a lot, and in recent months, she has been carrying a lot of Dior bags, not the casual ones, but the ones with the huge price tag. An Easter egg may be Anderson’s limited-edition yellow mini Lady Dior bag.

"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created byChristian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity,'' her rep said in a statement to People.

There is also a possibility that she wore Ralph Lauren for the wedding, as he was the designer the newlywed couple chose for their engagement photo shoot.

Kelce, on the other hand, may have gone with what his wife opted for, possibly a custom Dior suit and custom Louboutins.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

After much speculation, it was reported that Taylor and Travis got married at MSG. The grand wedding was celebrated most grandly, and apart from the "Just T&T Are Married" announcement, not much has been revealed.