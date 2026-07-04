/THIS Hollywood star officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially been married, and the intimate ceremony took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3. While the photos from the celebrations are tightly under wraps, it has been revealed that the comedian and actor Adam Sandler served as the officiant.

Wedding details

As per Rolling Stone, the ceremony was attended by family members, friends and prominent figures from the entertainment and sports industries. While the celebration had an impressive guest list, the couple chose a deeply personal wedding party over a traditional lineup of bridesmaids and groomsmen.

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Instead, Swift's brother, Austin Swift, stood by her side as her "Man of Honour," while Kelce's brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, took on the role of Best Man.

The couple reportedly wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture creations designed by Jonathan Anderson. Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewellery, while both she and Kelce wore custom-made Christian Louboutin shoes.

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift's wedding

Sandler has grown a close bond with both newlyweds over the years. The comedian has often spoken about his family's admiration for Swift, especially his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, who have been longtime fans of the singer.

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift's wedding Photograph: (X)

During Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast in August 2024, Sandler said, "Taylor in our house, every tune, they knew every word. I loved listening to her in the car. I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, just the production, how cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life."

Sandler's bond with Kelce also grew after the Kansas City Chiefs star made a cameo appearance in the comedian's 2025 film Happy Gilmore 2. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July 2025, Sandler praised the NFL player, saying, "Travis is such a gentle, nice guy and funny as hell. He's like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say."

Swift and Kelce's love story