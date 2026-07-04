/Fan girl in a veil, Gigi Hadid in pink and more: Pics from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding

All rumours were indeed true! Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were officially married at a lavish wedding at Madison Square Garden. As the wedding happened, here we take a look at the stars who arrived.
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially married, and they celebrated their biggest day of their life with their family, friends and fans too. As the wedding happend and T&T are married, here we have curated few pics from the big day.
Swift's best friend, Gigi Hadid, attended the wedding with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. The couple were spotted in the city as they headed for the venue to attend the biggest wedding of the year. Dressed to the nines, several videos of them has gone viral.
Hugh Grant was among the many attendees at the grand wedding held at Madison Square Garden. He was seen arriving in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow tie.
US actor Ethan Hawke was also one of the attendees at Madison Square Garden. He was photographed talking to security as he arrived at the venue.
Jason Sudeikis was also one of the guests at the wedding, who arrived on time to witness the Taylor and Travis' big day.
In hopes of catching a single glimpse of Taylor and Travis, Swifties, as expected, gathered outside the venue. Among them, one fan was spotted wearing a white veil. She stood on the sunny day near the barricade with her camera in hand.
Ahead of the nuptials, Swifties were spotted gathering near the wedding venue, and the excitement to see the stars arrive for the big day was palpable on their faces.