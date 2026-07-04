/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Inside the combined $2.09 billion net worth of the pop icon and NFL star

While Kelce’s net worth is much less than Swift’s, the star football player has a lucrative financial portfolio off the field. Reports say that his NFL contracts have earned him more than $111 million throughout his professional career. For the 2026 season, his contract reportedly includes a base salary of $1.345 million along with a restructure bonus exceeding $10.6 million. Along with this, he has a popular podcast, New Heights, co-hosted with brother Jason Kelce, and reportedly signed a licensing agreement worth about $100 million with Wondery. According to reports, Kelce has also invested in businesses including Garage Beer and the steakhouse venture 1587 Prime.

