/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Inside the combined $2.09 billion net worth of the pop icon and NFL star

Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce in a private ceremony on July 3, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans. Take a look at the staggering net worth of the newlyweds.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now officially married, beginning a new chapter of their lives. The buzz around the high-profile couple had been circulating for months and they finally tied the knot on July 3 during a ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After the official announcement, the venue's jumbotrons also displayed the message "JusT&T Married."
Forbes reports Swift’s net worth at about $2 billion in 2026, while Kelce’s fortune is estimated to be $90 million. The popstar's main sources of income are music catalogue, touring, and royalties, meanwhile the football star's earnings come from NFL salary, endorsements, and podcast. When combined, the couple's estimated fortune stands at approximately $2.09 billion.
Most of her wealth comes directly from her music career. Album sales, streaming revenue, publishing rights, touring income and ownership of her music catalogue have all contributed to her success. Her The Eras Tour has become one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time, and she reportedly has a real estate portfolio worth more than $100 million, with properties in a number of US states.
While Kelce’s net worth is much less than Swift’s, the star football player has a lucrative financial portfolio off the field. Reports say that his NFL contracts have earned him more than $111 million throughout his professional career. For the 2026 season, his contract reportedly includes a base salary of $1.345 million along with a restructure bonus exceeding $10.6 million. Along with this, he has a popular podcast, New Heights, co-hosted with brother Jason Kelce, and reportedly signed a licensing agreement worth about $100 million with Wondery. According to reports, Kelce has also invested in businesses including Garage Beer and the steakhouse venture 1587 Prime.
The couple has often grabbed attention due to their charitable works. As per reports, ahead of their wedding, Swift and Kelce donated millions of dollars to organisations supporting food security, healthcare, education and children's programmes across the United States.
It began after Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July 2023. Later on his podcast, he revealed that he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, hoping to give it to her. Later, Taylor Swift reached out to him after hearing his podcast shoutout. The duo had been secretly together for a while before making it public in September 2023, when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce surprised fans by announcing their engagement on August 26, 2025.