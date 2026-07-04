/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: New York's Empire State Building turns blue in a sparkling tribute

Taylor Swift got her fairytale ending with Travis Kelce after the couple said I do on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. However, their wedding wasn't just celebrated at MSG but lit up New York's city line too. In a tribute to their wedding, the Empire State Building illuminated its iconic spire in sparkling light blue.

Empire State Building lights up in honour of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage

On the evening of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations, the Empire State Building glowed in light blue sparkle, with its official social media account describing the display as "Her something blue". The lighting paid tribute to the traditional wedding rhyme: “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue", where the blue element symbolises love, fidelity and good fortune in marriage.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Empire State Building has a long-standing tradition of honouring major cultural moments through its signature lights, making Swift's and Kelce's celebration the latest event to receive the iconic New York recognition.

Netizens' reaction to Empire State Building's tribute

The gesture quickly won over fans, who hailed it as one of the most memorable tributes to the newlyweds. One user wrote, “Some propose on top of it, while some just simply get it turned into their something blue.”

Another user wrote, "Ohhh I am gonna cry. So sweet."

"Am I crying at the Empire State Building going blue for Taylor and Travis’s nuptials?!Yes. Yes I am."

Also Read: Travis Kelce once joked about serving garage beer at his wedding to Taylor Swift