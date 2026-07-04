/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: New York's Empire State Building turns blue in a sparkling tribute

Taylor Swift got her fairytale ending with Travis Kelce after the couple said I do on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. However, their wedding wasn't just celebrated at MSG but lit up New York's city line too. In a tribute to their wedding, the Empire State Building illuminated its iconic spire in sparkling light blue.
Empire State Building lights up in honour of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage
On the evening of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations, the Empire State Building glowed in light blue sparkle, with its official social media account describing the display as "Her something blue". The lighting paid tribute to the traditional wedding rhyme: “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue", where the blue element symbolises love, fidelity and good fortune in marriage.
Also Read: 'Trump is your president': White House trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, copies their wedding announcement
The Empire State Building has a long-standing tradition of honouring major cultural moments through its signature lights, making Swift's and Kelce's celebration the latest event to receive the iconic New York recognition.
Netizens' reaction to Empire State Building's tribute
The gesture quickly won over fans, who hailed it as one of the most memorable tributes to the newlyweds. One user wrote, “Some propose on top of it, while some just simply get it turned into their something blue.”
Another user wrote, "Ohhh I am gonna cry. So sweet."
"Am I crying at the Empire State Building going blue for Taylor and Travis’s nuptials?!Yes. Yes I am."
The tribute was also listed on the building's official lighting calendar, which confirmed the display was dedicated to celebrating the couple's wedding.