/'Just married': Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift finally found her fairytale ending with Travis Kelce after the couple announced they are officially married. After months of stadium cheers, handwritten lyrics, football triumphs and headline-making romance, fresh reports suggest the couple quietly exchanged vows before their much-talked-about New York celebration.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce are officially married! Key details of wedding revealed

The You Belong with Me hitmaker and the Kansas City Chief tied the knot on July 3 in a ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The confirmation came through the singer's representative, who confirmed it to PEOPLE. Following the confirmation, the jumbotrons outside the venue displayed the words "JusT&T Married".

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For the unversed, the reference of T&T friendship bracelets is the reference to their initials, with the Super Bowl champion even custom-making a pair of TNT friendship bracelets that they both have been photographed wearing. The wedding was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.

As per the statement by the singer's rep to PEOPLE, "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the bride and groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin, and the bride wore Cartier jewellery."

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's man of honour, and Jason Kelce was Travis' best man,” the statement continued.

Star-studded guests at the T & T's wedding