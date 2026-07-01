/Everything to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Who will attend the wedding, venue and more details

Our “English teacher” is getting married, and her fans are thrilled. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s hypothetical wedding is set to take place at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The wedding is just a few days away, and nothing is confirmed as of now. But based on reports, here are a few things we know. Scroll to check.



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their lips sealed

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According to reports, the Lover singer and the NFL star will say ‘I do’ in a grand ceremony at Madison Square Garden. The dates haven’t been officially announced, but the venue was teased by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The wedding is set to take place during the first weekend from July 2 to 4.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce host 1,000 guests?

The couple have reportedly ditched luxury estates and chosen a venue in the heart of Manhattan. Madison Square Garden is said to be ideal for privacy, with several A-listers from across the world rumored to attend.

The exact venue details are still a mystery, but if reports are to be believed, the couple will be hosting 1,000 guests.

According to reports, the Lover singer and the NFL star will say ‘I do’ in a grand ceremony at Madison Square Garden. The dates haven’t been officially announced, but the venue was teased by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The wedding is set to take place during the first weekend from July 2 to 4.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce host 1,000 guests?

The couple have reportedly ditched luxury estates and chosen a venue in the heart of Manhattan. Madison Square Garden is said to be ideal for privacy, with several A-listers from across the world rumored to attend.

The exact venue details are still a mystery, but if reports are to be believed, the couple will be hosting 1,000 guests.

What's the wedding plan?

The wedding is scheduled for the first weekend of July and will begin with a rehearsal dinner at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, according to Page Six. However, other sources say the first night will have 100 guests in attendance.

On Which day Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get marry?

The pair will get hitched on Friday, which is third, and the party will start at 4 pm, with the wedding ceremony at 5:30 PM on the floor of MSG. 1000 guest are expected.

The bridesmaids and groomsmen

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will include their close family. The bridesmaids likely include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and others. Groomsmen: Jason Kelce as best man, with Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and others.

Who will attend the wedding?