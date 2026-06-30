/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Couple reportedly use watermarked invitations to protect privacy

As the buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding continues to grow, fresh details have emerged that suggest the couple has introduced strict security measures to prevent information from becoming public.

As per a report by TMZ, the wedding invitations sent to guests have been prepared with hidden watermarks carrying each recipient's first and last name.

The step is reportedly taken to help identify the source if an invitation is leaked.

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Personalised invitations

As per TMZ, the invitations were distributed in early spring, with many guests receiving them around April. "Every invitation is individually watermarked with the guest's first and last name repeated throughout the invite, a security measure designed to identify anyone who leaks it online," a source said.

The wedding venue is still a secret

As per reports, the invitation cards say the wedding date is July 3, but do not mention the exact location of the venue.

"It simply lists New York City as the location and July 3 as the date," TMZ reported.

However, Madison Square Garden has been widely linked to the celebrations in recent weeks.

Is Madison Square Garden the real venue?

According to reports, large trucks were spotted unloading lighting equipment and production cases at Madison Square Garden earlier this week. Images obtained by Fox News Digital showed deliveries taking place at the arena just days before the rumoured event.

TMZ previously reported that the celebration could welcome between 1,100 and 1,200 guests, making it one of the biggest celebrity weddings of recent years.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the venue yet.

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

The couple officially announced their engagement in August 2025 through a joint social media post. At the time, Swift wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."