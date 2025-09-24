/Man arrested at Travis Kelce’s home after attempt to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers from Justin Baldoni

A bizarre yet shocking incident has come to light when a man attempted to enter Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s home in Leawood, Kansas.

The man, who has been identified as process server Justin Lee Fisher, 48, attempted to enter Kelce's home to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers on behalf of actor Justin Baldoni's lawyer, related to the much-publicised legal dispute between the It Ends With Us director and Blake Lively.

Trespasser arrested at Travis Kelce's home.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The shocking incident happened earlier this month. According to reports, Fisher, 48, was arrested on September 15 at around 2 am (local time). He was allegedly trying to cross the fence of Kelce's home as an attempt to serve court papers.

No official statement has been released by Taylor and Travis's team.

Fisher, a former police officer, has been charged with "jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood."

It has been said that Travis and Taylor were in the residence at the time of the incident. However, there is no confirmation of this. However, it's unknown whether Fisher was successful in serving Taylor with the paper or not.

The shocking news of the man attempting to enter the property after the judge declines Baldoni's request to depose the Lover singer in the much-publicised court case between Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Is Taylor Swift testifying in the Blake Lively Vs Baldoni Lawsuit?

Taylor, who was one of the closest people to Blake, has been said to have distanced herself from her best friend over the case. The two Hollywood divas are no longer on talking terms. Earlier this month, the pop star's lawyer denied the reports claiming that Swift agreed to a deposition on Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni. Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, had claimed that Swift is willing to depose.

“My client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes. We take no role in those disputes,” the attorney wrote, as per PEOPLE.