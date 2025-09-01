/When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning their wedding? Source shares disappointing news

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in no hush-hush mode about their wedding. The Hollywood couple are engaged, and in the caption, Swift mentioned their wedding, which led many Swifties to think that the couple may be saying “I do” soon. However, that's not the case.

Taylor and Travis got engaged in August, and the world is thrilled with the news. The pop star and football star made the news official through their Instagram handle.

What are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage plans?

The Lover singer said “yes” to her beau in a romantic garden proposal. Sharing the dreamy photos, the couple wrote, 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.''

While the world has already started talking about one of the biggest weddings, sources have revealed the couple’s actual plans.

An insider told People that the couple are in “celebration mode.”

"They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now, they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it."

How and when did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Travis proposed to the rock star with a one-of-a-kind, old mine brilliant cut diamond ring. The cost of the dazzling ring is said to be $550,000. According to reports, this type of diamond was renowned in the 18th century and had to be cut by hand. This means there is no copy of any diamond.

The exact date of their engagement is still a mystery. But Kelce's father, Ed, shared that Kelce took the permission of Taylor's dad.

"He asked Taylor's dad, Scott, for permission about a month ago," Ed shared on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma.