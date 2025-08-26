/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged: A look at their relationship timeline

Pop idol Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend, NFL champion Travis Kelce, are officially engaged. The couple took to Instagram to announce the news with some truly awe-inspiring photos. They have been together for nearly two years now, and as fans across the world celebrate the big news, let's take a quick look at their relationship timeline.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline

Add WION as a Preferred Source

July 26, 2023



A few days after Taylor Swift's electrifying performance at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce revealed on the New Heights podcast that he had gone to a Taylor concert and written his number on a friendship bracelet to give to her, but it didn’t work out as he couldn’t meet her.

September 12, 2023



There were unverified reports that Swift and Kelce were dating and were still in the early stages of their relationship.

September 14, 2023



After this news broke, NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano reshared an old interview of Kelce from August, where he was asked about the bracelet. Kelce deflected and said he did not want to speak about his personal life, which only fuelled the speculation.

September 24, 2023



After days of rumours, Taylor Swift attended Travis’s game at Arrowhead Stadium and sat next to his mother.

September 27, 2023



Kelce openly praised Taylor on the New Heights podcast, saying how much he appreciated her coming to the game.

October 6, 2023



Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift flew to Minnesota to celebrate Kelce's birthday.

October 14, 2023



The couple were spotted in New York holding hands, their first-ever public display of affection.

November 9, 2023



A source confirmed to US Weekly that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were officially a couple.

November 20, 2023



Kelce told WSJ Magazine that he had never dated someone with Taylor's energy.

December 6, 2023



Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Kelce and how they began dating in an interview with TIME Magazine.

February 11, 2024



The Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and Taylor and Kelce celebrated the victory with a kiss.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story has been nothing short of magical. Fans around the world can’t wait to see what the future holds for the power couple.