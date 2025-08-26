/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged: A look at their relationship timeline

It's official, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. The couple announced the news via Instagram with some fairytale-esque pictures. So let's take a quick look at their relationship timeline.
Pop idol Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend, NFL champion Travis Kelce, are officially engaged. The couple took to Instagram to announce the news with some truly awe-inspiring photos. They have been together for nearly two years now, and as fans across the world celebrate the big news, let's take a quick look at their relationship timeline.
Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married'
A few days after Taylor Swift's electrifying performance at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce revealed on the New Heights podcast that he had gone to a Taylor concert and written his number on a friendship bracelet to give to her, but it didn’t work out as he couldn’t meet her.
There were unverified reports that Swift and Kelce were dating and were still in the early stages of their relationship.
After this news broke, NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano reshared an old interview of Kelce from August, where he was asked about the bracelet. Kelce deflected and said he did not want to speak about his personal life, which only fuelled the speculation.
After days of rumours, Taylor Swift attended Travis’s game at Arrowhead Stadium and sat next to his mother.
Kelce openly praised Taylor on the New Heights podcast, saying how much he appreciated her coming to the game.
Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift flew to Minnesota to celebrate Kelce's birthday.
Also Read: Taylor Swift 'forever grateful' as she buys back rights of master recordings of her first 6 albums: You belong with me...'
The couple were spotted in New York holding hands, their first-ever public display of affection.
A source confirmed to US Weekly that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were officially a couple.
Kelce told WSJ Magazine that he had never dated someone with Taylor's energy.
Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Kelce and how they began dating in an interview with TIME Magazine.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and Taylor and Kelce celebrated the victory with a kiss.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story has been nothing short of magical. Fans around the world can’t wait to see what the future holds for the power couple.