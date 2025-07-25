/Travis Kelce's mushy photos with his 'ladylove' Taylor Swift sparks engagement rumours: Relationship timeline of couple

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has always been the talk of the town, ever since they were spotted together, be it on dates, in games, or during concerts. Their constant PDAs give it away that the couple is insanely in love with each other. Recently, Travis Kelce's post, which is dedicated to his ladylove, has one intricate detail that has caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engaged?

The football star took to his official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos from his summer with the singer, which also makes it the first time that he has featured Taylor on his social media.

From the post, it can be seen that Taylor Swift's younger brother, Austin Swift, hints at growing closeness within their families. In another photo, Austin was seen bonding with the Kansas City Chiefs legend and his brother, Jason Kelce. In another one, fans also noted that Travis' phone background is a photo of him with Taylor.

But one photo was so evident in which Taylor can be seen with her fingers splayed out. With this snap, fans are now convinced that it might be from the engagement, seeing her ring. One user wrote, "Taylor genuinely looks so happy". Another user wrote, "You knew what you wanted and boy you got her". "The photo with the glasses is so precious", wrote the third user.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first ignited dating rumours in September 2023 when Swift attended Kelce's games and was spotted cheering for him. Their romance began after Travis mentioned Taylor during a podcast, leading to them talking and spending more time together.