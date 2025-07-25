/South Park creators share sarcastic apology to Donald Trump after controversial episode

At a recent panel at San Diego Comic-Con, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker offered a sarcastic apology to Donald Trump. The 27th season of the long-running animated comedy recently premiered, with its opening episode taking aim at the U.S. president. Following the episode's release, the White House publicly criticised the show. Stone and Parker appeared alongside Mike Judge and Andy Samberg at the event to promote their new animated series Digman! When asked about the controversy surrounding South Park’s new season, the creators didn't hold back.

White House calls South Park “Fourth Rate”

A statement from White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers labelled the show as "Fourth Rate" and accused it of "hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention." The statement continued, "This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years... President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history, and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak."

South creators issues a fake apology

Responding to the White House’s remarks, Trey Parker told the crowd, “We’re terribly sorry.” The show, which began airing in 1997, has frequently parodied celebrities and political figures. Parker added, “Just three days ago, we were going, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’”

Episode features Satan, lawsuits and an uncensored Trump

The premiere episode, titled Sermon on the Mount, centres on the residents of South Park being sued by Donald Trump for $5 billion. It also parodies the show’s parent company, Paramount, and its ongoing corporate merger with Skydance. One of the episode’s more controversial scenes depicts Trump naked in bed with Satan, begging for sex and exposing his penis. It also references the Epstein Files.

Trey Parker shares BTS drama about season 27

Parker described the censorship negotiations with the studio: “They were like, ‘We’re gonna blur the penis,’ and we’re like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis.’” Stone added, “Then it’s a character,” explaining how the team eventually added eyes to the penis to justify the decision.

Season 27 of South Park will run for 10 episodes and follows the creators' new five-year, $1.5 billion global streaming deal with Paramount.