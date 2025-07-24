South Park fans enjoy sharp satire and no-holds-barred storytelling. If you’ve binge-watched every episode and still want more irreverence, cynicism, and wildly inappropriate laughs, these 10 animated shows are the perfect follow-up. From political commentary to pure chaos, these shows are worth your time.

10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park

The Boondocks

From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

The Boondocks follows Huey and Riley Freeman, two young African-American brothers who move to the suburbs with their grandfather. The show is known for its sharp commentary on race, politics, and American culture.

Drawn Together

From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

This parody of reality TV brings together cartoon characters styled after famous animation tropes. It’s crude, chaotic, and often deliberately offensive, making it a must-watch for fans of irreverent humour.



Rick and Morty

From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

This sci-fi comedy follows genius scientist Rick and his anxious grandson Morty as they go on bizarre adventures across dimensions. The show mixes absurd humour with dark emotional moments and is a satirical look at modern life.



Ugly Americans

From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

Set in an alternate version of New York City filled with zombies, demons, and other supernatural beings, this show follows Mark Lilly, a human social worker trying to help these creatures adjust to life in the city. The show is filled with self-aware humour and is a brilliant satire of office life.



BoJack Horseman

From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

Set in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist. The show follows BoJack, a washed-up '90s sitcom star who also happens to be a talking horse. The show blends clever comedy with deep emotional storytelling.



F is for Family

From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

This animated sitcom is set in the 1970s and follows Frank Murphy, a short-tempered father trying to raise a family while dealing with his own frustrations. The show is brutally honest, funny, and packed with adult humour.



King of the Hill



From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

This show centres around Hank Hill, a propane salesman in small-town Texas, and his conservative but lovable family. While more low-key than South Park, it delivers clever social commentary and relatable humour through its grounded characters.

Futurama

From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

From the minds behind The Simpsons. The show follows Fry, a delivery boy who accidentally gets cryogenically frozen and wakes up 1,000 years in the future. The show mixes nerdy humour, social commentary and absurd scenarios and delivers them with a lot of heart.



Archer



From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

This action-comedy show follows Sterling Archer, a narcissistic secret agent working at a dysfunctional spy agency run by his own mother. It is a parody of the spy genre that combines slick animation, sharp dialogue and absurd workplace humour.



The Venture Bros.

From The Boondocks to Archer: 10 animated shows to watch if you like South Park Photograph: (WION Web Team)

A parody of old-school adventure cartoons, The Venture Bros. follows twin brothers Hank and Dean Venture, their super-scientist father Dr. Venture and their bizarre adventures. The show is filled with dark humour and clever writing.

