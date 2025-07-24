/South Park shows Trump naked in bed with Satan amid Epstein files probe

The American animated series - South Park - returned on TV after 2.5 years on Wednesday (July 23) with Season 27. But what grabbed eyeballs was the premiere of its first episode that showed US President Donald Trump in bed with Satan. This holds significance as the American president is facing trouble amid the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein sexual offence cases. The key theme of the series included government censorship, the death of wokeness, ChatGPT, and religion in the nation’s public schools, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The primer was titled Sermon on the Mount and showed Cartman upset over his favourite radio show coming to an end, NPR. Amid this, Donald Trump was busy scaring his enemies to notice what was happening around, as reported by Variety. Further, the primer showed Trump in the Oval Office in a heated argument with Canada's Prime Minister. The Canadian president was seen asking in the premiere, "Why are you placing these new tariffs on Canada? What are you, some kind of dictator from the Middle East?”

Trump responded to this saying, ”You don’t want me to bomb you like I did Iraq!” The show then showed a few months later, Trump naked in bed with Satan, insinuating that he sleeps with him. “Come on, Satan, I’ve been working hard all day," Trump said to Satan in the prime of the show. The devil snapped at him and said, “You haven’t been working! You’ve been doing your stupid memes and just fucking around.” Then Trump was seen pulling the blanket to show his comically small genitals. "I can’t even see anything, it’s so small," the Satan was seen saying.