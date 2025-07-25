/'No fourth-rate show can derail Trump’s hot streak': White House after South Park shows US prez in bed with Satan

A day after the American animated show, South Park, returned on TV after 2.5 years with an episode featuring Donald Trump, the White House responded to the premiere of Season 27. In the premiere, the show showed the US president naked in bed with Satan and begging for sex. The teaser also mentioned the Epstein Files - a sexual offence case that has raised problems for Trump. The White House called out the Left hypocrite for hailing the show.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labelled as ‘offence’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” the White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Variety.

“Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows," he added in his statement.





“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” he continued.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak," Rogers added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the White House statement, the co-creator of the show, Trey Parker, said, “We’re terribly sorry," followed by a long, deadpan-comic stare.

What did Season 27 show?

The key theme of the series included government censorship, the death of wokeness, ChatGPT, and religion in the nation’s public schools, The Hollywood Reporter reported.