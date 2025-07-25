From Tom Cruise to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who were brutally trolled by South Park

Throughout its decade-long run, the animated show South Park has trolled some of Hollywood's biggest names, from Tom Cruise to Kim Kardashian, mocking their scandals and egos. So let's take a look at some of their most brutal celebrity take-downs.
No one is safe in the world of South Park, especially not celebrities. Over the years, the long-running animated series has taken savage shots at some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Whether it’s mocking egos, scandals, or bizarre behaviour, these celebrity takedowns became iconic moments in the show’s history.
In the infamous Trapped in the Closet episode, Cruise is mocked for his alleged ties to Scientology and literally hides in a closet while the others try to coax him out, a running gag that still follows the actor.
In the episode Fightin’ Around the World with Russell Crowe, the show parodies the actor’s reputation for brawling, turning him into a globe-trotting brute who randomly punches people with his trusty tugboat friend.
In the episode Fishsticks, Kanye is portrayed as a delusional egomaniac who doesn't get a joke that everyone else finds hilarious. His inability to understand the joke about 'fishsticks' spirals into a full identity crisis.
The show paints the Oscar-winning actor as an unhinged lunatic obsessed with torture and violence in the episode The Passion of the Jew, poking fun at The Passion of the Christ film and his erratic off-screen behaviour.
In the episode Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset, Paris Hilton is the poster child for a culture of superficiality. The episode satirises her lifestyle and influence on young girls.
In the epiosde Mecha-Streisand, the legendary actress and singer is transformed into a giant mechanical monster called Mecha-Streisand in the show's first season. Her portrayal is so absurd that it became one of South Park’s most infamous early jabs.
In the episode More Crap, U2 singer Bono is trolled mercilessly in one of the show's most bizarre episodes involving a world record. It’s a crude metaphor for self-importance and false humility.
Eric Cartman impersonates singer Jennifer Lopez using a hand puppet in the episode Fat Butt and Pancake Head, leading to one of the most bizarre celebrity parodies. Even Ben Affleck gets dragged into the mess.
In the episode The Hobbit, Kim is accused of promoting unrealistic beauty standards, with the show criticising how young girls are misled by altered images and calling Kim a hobbit, with her then husband Kanye West making a cameo.
The late King of Pop appears in the episode Mr. Jefferson. It is a pointed satire about his appearance, behaviour, and controversies. The show takes on everything from the singer's plastic surgery to the Neverland Ranch.