From Tom Cruise to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who were brutally trolled by South Park

No one is safe in the world of South Park, especially not celebrities. Over the years, the long-running animated series has taken savage shots at some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Whether it’s mocking egos, scandals, or bizarre behaviour, these celebrity takedowns became iconic moments in the show’s history.



Celebrities who were trolled by South Park

Tom Cruise

In the infamous Trapped in the Closet episode, Cruise is mocked for his alleged ties to Scientology and literally hides in a closet while the others try to coax him out, a running gag that still follows the actor.

Russell Crowe

In the episode Fightin’ Around the World with Russell Crowe, the show parodies the actor’s reputation for brawling, turning him into a globe-trotting brute who randomly punches people with his trusty tugboat friend.

Kanye West

In the episode Fishsticks, Kanye is portrayed as a delusional egomaniac who doesn't get a joke that everyone else finds hilarious. His inability to understand the joke about 'fishsticks' spirals into a full identity crisis.

Mel Gibson

The show paints the Oscar-winning actor as an unhinged lunatic obsessed with torture and violence in the episode The Passion of the Jew, poking fun at The Passion of the Christ film and his erratic off-screen behaviour.

Paris Hilton

In the episode Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset, Paris Hilton is the poster child for a culture of superficiality. The episode satirises her lifestyle and influence on young girls.

Barbra Streisand

In the epiosde Mecha-Streisand, the legendary actress and singer is transformed into a giant mechanical monster called Mecha-Streisand in the show's first season. Her portrayal is so absurd that it became one of South Park’s most infamous early jabs.

Bono

In the episode More Crap, U2 singer Bono is trolled mercilessly in one of the show's most bizarre episodes involving a world record. It’s a crude metaphor for self-importance and false humility.

Jennifer Lopez

Eric Cartman impersonates singer Jennifer Lopez using a hand puppet in the episode Fat Butt and Pancake Head, leading to one of the most bizarre celebrity parodies. Even Ben Affleck gets dragged into the mess.

Kim Kardashian

In the episode The Hobbit, Kim is accused of promoting unrealistic beauty standards, with the show criticising how young girls are misled by altered images and calling Kim a hobbit, with her then husband Kanye West making a cameo.

Michael Jackson

The late King of Pop appears in the episode Mr. Jefferson. It is a pointed satire about his appearance, behaviour, and controversies. The show takes on everything from the singer's plastic surgery to the Neverland Ranch.

