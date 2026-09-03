/The Odyssey star Elliot Page opens up about struggling to land his next acting role after starring in Christopher Nolan film

Elliot Page is ready for his next chapter on screen, but Hollywood has yet to bring another major role his way. After starring in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the actor is yet to get more projects; however, the situation is otherwise. The actor says he has not landed another role since wrapping the film, prompting him to reflect on where his career stands today.

Elliot Page on facing challenges to get new acting projects

Speaking during On Film... With Kevin McCarthy's podcast, the 39-year-old actor revealed that he has yet to find his next great role after his stellar turn as Sinon in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. He said, "If someone wants to call me, I know I get some pushback for being Canadian. I don't know what it's about."

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He further said, "I don't know if this is weird or too personal, but when you do ask me about (Inception), I had such a great time being in that movie. I had such a great time working with [writer-director Christopher Nolan], but I was also personally really uncomfortable. Whereas, for a part like Juno, I was able to feel more comfortable and embodied or something like that. But I feel now, because that’s removed, and I don’t have to deal with that when I’m acting in my performances. I am like… I feel like I could maybe do some of my best work now.”

For the unversed, in The Odyssey, Page plays Sinon, a Greek soldier whose actions become important to the story surrounding Odysseus, played by Matt Damon. The film also features major stars including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. It released in cinemas on July 17, 2026.

All about Elliot Page

Elliot Page is the Canadian actor, producer and LGBTQ+ advocate and gained recognition for his role in Juno and the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. Born in 1987 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Elliot began acting as a child in the Canadian television film Pit Pony.