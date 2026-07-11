/Don't know what The Odyssey is? Here's the ancient Greek myth explained simply

Christopher Nolan, one of the greatest storytellers of modern cinema, is set to tell his version of Homer's great epic, The Odyssey. While this is not the first time when the story of the great kind Odysseus, of Ithaca, has been brought to the big screen, but it's surely, one of the grandest way, that it has been brought to.

As The Odyssey dominates the chat across the world, here we have explained what this story exactly is for the people who are unaware of the source material.

What is the Odyssey?

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Written in the 8th century BC, The Odyssey is a monumental Greek mythological epic. Written by Homer, this epic is the direct sequel to The Iliad, which tells the story of the Trojan War. But this one tells the story of Odysseus, and his 10-year journey to return home.

Also read: Tom Holland on why The Odyssey will be celebrated by Indians

The original ancient Greek contains exactly 12,109 verses. Homer wrote these verses in a specific poetic rhythm, called dactylic hexameter. But when the poem was standardised by scholars in Alexandria, it was divided evenly into 24 books, with each book containing between 400 and 800 lines

What is the soul of the Odyssey?

The Odyssey is about the journey, the 10-year survival story of Odysseus, who, after winning the Trojan War, sets out on the journey to his home. The journey begins in Troy, near Hisarlık in northwestern modern-day Turkey. But when he's about to reach home, the turning point of the story comes as his route gets diverted at Cape Malea.

As said, the universe had other plans for him. And, all the trap begins with The Cyclops (The One-Eyed Giant), who traps Odysseus and his men inside a cave. As he managed to get out of his cave. Then he meets Circe, The Witch, who turns men into pigs with her magic. The other challenge that he faces is the Sirens. Their voices are so insanely beautiful that anyone, who hears them, loses control of their mind. But to save his group, Odysseus tells his crew to put melted beeswax in their ears so that they could not hear anything.

The other prison was Calypso's Island, where Odysseus met the beautiful goddess named Calypso. Despite her offering to marry him, and promising that if he stayed, she would give him superpowers to live forever and never grow old, Odysseus loved his real life, his wife, and his son too much to fall for her. With his dedication, he finally steps out of Calypso's Island.

When did Odysseus have to win his wife back?