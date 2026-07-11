/Tom Holland on why The Odyssey will be celebrated by Indians who crave larger-than-life cinema

Actor Tom Holland is well aware of Indian moviegoers' love for larger-than-life cinema. The Spider-Man actor is in Mumbai, promoting his upcoming magnum opus, The Odyssey, with Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and producer Emma Thomas.

After surprising the masses with the Mumbai Premiere, the team interacted with the media at a press conference. During the conversation, Tom was asked what his new film offers to Indian moviegoers who crave a cinematic experience.

Tom Holland on what makes The Odyssey a perfect watch for Indian fans

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Tom instantly added that the film ain't just filled with mega set pieces, but it's backed by a strong emotional core. He said, "The most surprising thing is that the scope and the scale come with the best of emotions."

You'll see things you've never seen before: Tom Holland

Tom further added, "You're going to see a movie where you are going to see set pieces that blow you away. You'll see things that you've never seen before. Because Chris has decided to shoot this movie on IMAX. He's welcoming the audience into an experience, and that's really unique."

The actor emphasised that the biggest takeaway from the film is that the audience will find a connection with the drama. Tom asserted, "Not only as an actor, as an audience member, but I've never felt something like that before. I think people will watch this movie and have a sense of connection to Chris' and our work, that feels very unique."

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