/Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz to ‘Trump Strait’

US President Donald Trump floated the idea of renaming the Strait of Hormuz to ‘Trump Strait’ in a social media post on Wednesday, asserting that the US control of the crucial waterway could warrant the move.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???” the president wrote, adding, “Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!”

Trump’s proposal is striking not just because of the name he wants to give the strait, but because the waterway is not US territory. The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman and is an international maritime passage vital to global energy supplies.

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Trump earlier suggested that he would declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory.

“Essentially, that’s what it is,” the president said in a speech to law enforcement officers in New York last month. “We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to.”

Trump has also sought to rename other water bodies amid tensions with other nations, moving for the US to recognize Lake Ontario as “Lake America” and the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” even though neither borders the US.

The Iran war has led to a drastic reduction in international shipping across the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route. The drop in traffic has also led to rising gas and oil prices during the war.

Meanwhile, referring to Iran while speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said, "We hit them very hard last night. We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz... It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want."

Apple Maps changes Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’

Meanwhile, Apple changed the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” on the web version of its Apple Maps following Trump’s executive order renaming the lake.

The move by Apple on Tuesday followed a decision by Alphabet late Saturday to change the name of the lake on Google Maps for US users.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of the conflict with Iran, with shipping through the waterway falling sharply from pre-war levels. Before the war began on February 28, roughly 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products passed through the strait each day.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday that more than 17 million barrels crossed the waterway on Monday, which he described as a wartime record.