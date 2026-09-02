/‘A few jobless people’: Piyush Goyal slams economists questioning India’s 7.8% GDP growth

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on economists and critics questioning India’s latest GDP figures, which came in above the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate. Goyal said the record economic growth reflected the hard work of 140 crore Indians and should not be dismissed by comparing figures from different GDP series.

"A few jobless people call themselves economists and appear on TV channels to harm the country. Do not fall for this," Goyal said.

This comes as India recorded GDP growth of 7.8% in the April to June 2026 quarter, according to government data released on Tuesday, topping estimates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other agencies.

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However, the figure sparked a debate over the government’s revised GDP series. Critics have argued that first quarter growth would have been around 2.6% if last year’s GDP had not been revised downward.

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg questioned the data in an interview with a television news channel. Garg argued that revisions to GDP at current prices had made the latest growth figure appear stronger.

"The 7.8 per cent looks impressive on the face of it, but we should get into the reality of it," Garg said. "The current-price GDP last year was ₹86 trillion. This has been revised down to ₹80 trillion... If you had not revised last year's GDP, the growth in current prices would have been only 2.6 per cent," Subhash Chandra Garg told NDTV.

The Opposition seized on Garg’s remarks and criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government over the revision.

"Subhash Garg has punctured the government’s tall claims of 7.8% GDP growth, arguing that India’s real GDP growth is closer to 2.6%. His contention is even more damning: the previous year’s GDP growth was revised downward, making this year’s growth rate look stronger by comparison," Rajya Sabha member and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said on X.

Goyal hits back at critics

Responding to the allegations, Goyal said ministers from the concerned ministry do not manufacture economic data. He accused critics with a negative mindset of undermining themselves and urged the Opposition and others to stop "betraying" people by distorting the truth.

"Record growth of 7.8% is something that no other country has been able to replicate. This is the capability, hard work, and joint effort of 140 crore people in the country. Due to this, India has emerged as a globally trusted partner. PM Modi has led the country with farsightedness," Goyal said.

Goyal also accused Opposition leaders of trying to present the Indian economy in a negative light.

"A few Opposition leaders who want to see India as 'a dead economy' will fail once again, just like they have failed again and again. India will continue to grow rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi," Goyal said while speaking to reporters at an event.