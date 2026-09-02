/Khamenei warns of ‘unforgettable lessons’ after Iranians, wedding function attacked | Gravitas

Civilians continue to pay a heavy price in the ongoing West Asia war.

A US air strike turned a wedding ceremony in Iran's Kuhestak city into a scene of mourning, leaving five people, including a child, dead and 70 others injured.

In response, Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, warned that the Iranian people have 'unforgettable lessons' to teach US. This was followed by Tehran's powerful retaliation.

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Images released by the Iranian Red Crescent Society showed the spate of destruction in Kushetak.

Debris can be seen everywhere and people were desperately trying to search for their loved ones.

On its part though, US CENTCOM claimed to have struck IRGC targets, including air defence sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, and mine-laying capabilities in Iran.

According to Iranian state media, at least eighteen people were killed in US strikes across multiple provinces including Hormozgan, Khuzestan, and Bushehr.

Tehran said that Jiroft Airport in Kerman province was also attacked by US forces. This triggered a massive immediate retaliation from Iran.

Air raid sirens rang out in Kuwait as its military grappled to intercept Iranian missile and drone attacks.

IRGC announced that it carried out a combined missile and drone attack at the country's Ali al-Salem air base.

It claimed that several US personnel were killed, drones were destroyed and a drone hangar was set ablaze.

Iran also released footage of missiles being launched at US bases in Jordan, which it targeted a day earlier as well.

However, the Jordanian army claimed to have intercepted 10 ballistic missiles from Iran and added that three other missiles fell in remote areas.

Meanwhile, Iran's army claimed to have launched dozens of explosive drones at US bases in UAE and Bahrain.

According to Iranian state media, these drones struck radar systems and locations where US forces were stationed at UAE's Al Dhafra and Al Minhad bases.

Smoke was seen in the sky in northern Bahrain following the Iranian drone attack.

According to the Iranian army, radar facilities and gathering points for US forces at the country's Sheikh Isa airbase were hit in its drone attack.

This is not all.

Iran also claimed to have carried out a heavy ballistic missile strike on Jordan's Camp Titin, a US base near the Gulf of Aqaba at the northern end of the Red Sea.

Additionally, Tehran asserted that it struck US bases in Iraq's Erbil, destroying a maintenance centre and warehouses.

Now, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain high.

Iran announced that two more oil tankers were set on fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz while passing through an unauthorised route.

Although US Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed that over 17 million barrels of crude oil transited Hormuz on Monday, ship-tracking data paints a very different picture.

According to Kpler, only five ships sailed through this strategic waterway.

Iran has now amplified the pressure on US and its allies.

IRGC's political deputy general Yadollah Javani urged West Asian countries to expel US forces from their territories.

Otherwise, he warned that IRGC would deliver a firm response against any region from where aggression against Iran is initiated.

This assumes significance as over 50,000 US military personnel are currently stationed at warships and bases across West Asia.

In wake of the US strikes, Iran's supreme national security council chief Mohsen Rezaei

cautioned that US would now face a new strategy from Tehran on the battlefield in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade.

Amid Iran's defiance, Trump's frustration came to the fore yet again.

Ruling out talks, he urged Iranians to revolt against their government.

The US President said, "I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?"