/Meltdown in Pakistan cricket: PCB director of high performance Aaqib Javed explains reasoning behind dropping 7 players, sacking coaches

The drama around the Pakistan cricket team continues to unfold, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) director of high performance, Aaqib Javed, now calling for an inquiry into batter Imam-ul-Haq. After losing the first two of three Tests, Pakistan sent back seven players from the squad and sacked red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed as well as bowling coach Umar Gul. The move came after Pakistan's 194-run loss in the second Test, which followed an innings defeat in the first Test. After the reshuffle, PCB selection committee member Misbah-ul-Haq also resigned from his post amid the ongoing meltdown over Pakistan's performance.

PCB director of high performance Aaqib Javed lashes out at Imam

In an interview with Pakistan-based broadcaster Geo, Aaqib called out Imam specifically for not batting in either inning of the second Test. Imam pulled out of batting due to a calf injury ahead of the second day's play. The PCB stated that the batter had suffered a calf tear and that his participation would be subject to a medical opinion. Imam, however, warmed up with the team on Day 4 and took some throwdowns, leading former England great Stuart Broad to call his actions "all for show" while talking on air.

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"The Imam injury is a big question mark and a deep disappointment," Aaqib said. "Players in the past used to get injuries, but they used to put on casts and still try [to play]. We'll take action against this. How is it possible that a pulled muscle ruled you out of batting in both innings? He should have tried and fought. He'll have to face an inquiry; I can't say he faked it, but a muscle pull like that cannot stop you from batting altogether."

Why Pakistan dropped seven players from squad and sacked coaches mid-tour

"No batter in our top seven bowls. We should have included an all-rounder, but most importantly, brought in Ubaid Shah, who bowls close to 140 kph. One fast bowler changes the composition of your attack. I understand dropping [Salman] Agha, who's out of form, but you should have played Ghazi Ghori instead of [Mohammad] Rizwan [as the wicketkeeper]. Someone had to take action. The world is laughing at us because we can't even compete. The message we're sending to the recalled players is that you have to raise your game on important tours and compete, and we should be able to see some effort," explained Aaqib.

Pakistan dropped Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad. Meanwhile, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, and Abdullah Fazal were called into the squad.