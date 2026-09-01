/Misbah-ul-Haq quits as Pakistan selector amid PCB’s post-Lord’s overhaul

Hours after PCB dropped seven players from the Test squad and sent them home alongside the two coaches, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul, following the loss at Lord’s, Misbah-ul-Haq tendered his resignation as the Pakistan selector. Pakistan lost the second Test by 194 runs and conceded the three-match Test series 2-0.



With one game to go at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the board overhauled the squad, sending key players and management home. White-ball coaches Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke will take over coaching duties for the final Test, and five uncapped players among a total of seven have been picked as replacements.



Per the latest reports, the PCB has yet to accept Misbah’s resignation, and he has also decided to step down as batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

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Meanwhile, among those released from the Test squad are Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad. Five uncapped players - Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, and Razaullah have been called up, alongside Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who were recalled to the side for the Edgbaston Test starting Wednesday (Sep 9).



Since retiring as Pakistan’s most successful Test captain in 2017, Misbah took over several roles within the PCB. He was appointed as the head coach and chief selector in 2019, before retiring from the selection panel in October 2020. Misbah continued to focus on his role as head coach before resigning from that next year. Misbah kept moving around in different roles within the domestic setup for the next few years.



In March this year, he joined a four-member selection committee, including former players like Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafique and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Since then, he has been on a 180-day contract with the PCB as the batting consultant.

