/Himachal reels under monsoon: 259 dead, damage crosses Rs 1,200 crore

Himachal Pradesh’s monsoon toll has climbed to 259 deaths, while damage to public and private property has crossed Rs 1,200 crore in just 64 days, according to the latest data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

The figures cover the period from June 30 to September 1 and underline the scale of disruption caused by heavy rain, landslides and other disasters across the hill state.

Of the total fatalities, 106 were linked directly to rain and disaster-related incidents. These included 18 deaths in landslides and 13 caused by drowning. Road accidents accounted for another 153 deaths during the period.

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Lahaul and Spiti, one of the state’s high-altitude tribal districts, recorded 15 deaths associated with monsoon-related disasters.

PWD bears bulk of infrastructure losses

The cumulative damage to public and private property has been estimated at Rs 1,202.64 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered the largest share of the losses, with damage exceeding Rs 914 crore.

The Jal Shakti Vibhag has reported losses of more than Rs 258 crore. The disaster has also completely damaged 460 houses and resulted in the deaths of 460 animals, according to SEOC figures.

150 roads blocked, power and water hit

Fresh rainfall over the past 24 hours has further worsened connectivity, leaving 150 roads blocked across Himachal Pradesh.

Mandi has reported the highest number of closures at 78, followed by Shimla with 30. Power infrastructure has also taken a hit, with 374 distribution transformer regions currently out of service.

Mandi accounts for 128 affected DTRs, while Shimla has 84 and Kullu 81. Meanwhile, 40 water supply schemes remain disrupted, including 23 in Hamirpur and 17 in Shimla.