/Charlie Kirk murder case trial: Tyler Robinson faces possible death penalty after court ruling

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, could face the death penalty after a Utah judge ruled on Tuesday (September 1) that prosecutors presented enough evidence to proceed with an aggravated murder trial. Robinson, 23, appeared in court for an evidentiary review, an early stage of Utah’s legal process where prosecutors must establish probable cause showing that sufficient evidence exists for the case to move forward.

Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Kirk last September as the 31-year-old conservative activist spoke at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. The appearance was part of a campus tour organized by Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization Kirk co-founded. District Judge Tony Graf agreed with prosecutors that the shooting put people other than Kirk at risk. That finding is central to the aggravated murder charge, a capital felony under Utah law that allows the death penalty to be considered following a conviction.

Graf emphasized that his ruling did not determine whether Robinson was guilty. “These circumstances support a reasonable inference that defendant was aware that other individuals were positioned near Mr. Kirk when he fired,” Graf said. Robinson pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Kirk’s family said they want the case to move through the courts without unnecessary delays.

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“Today’s decision, which comes nearly a year since Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him,” they said. Prosecutors said the fatal shot was fired from approximately 400 feet away. Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride argued that the precision required for the shot does not eliminate the danger posed to others in the crowd. According to McBride, the bullet could have missed Kirk by about seven feet if Robinson’s aim had been off by only one degree. “You can’t shoot a rifle into a crowd of 3,000 people without knowing that you create a great risk of death to all those around your target,” he said.

Robinson’s defense attorneys sought to remove the death penalty from consideration and have the charge reduced to a lesser form of murder. That offense carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison. Defense lawyers argued in court filings that Robinson did not knowingly create a great risk to other people because he “did not miss his intended target and did not chamber another round.”

Staci Visser, one of Robinson’s defense attorneys, argued in court that the evidence pointed to a single intended victim. “There is one shot, there is one bullet, there is one victim,” defense attorney Staci Visser said in court on Tuesday. “There was no evidence that would suggest anyone else was threatened.”