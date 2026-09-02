/AIIMS probes death of 15-year-old after alleged 14-year delay in heart surgery

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Wednesday (Sep 2) ordered a detailed probe into the death of a 15-year-old girl, Tanvi, who was under hospital treatment for a complex congenital heart condition for nearly 14 years. The inquiry comes after concerns were raised over the teenager’s prolonged wait for corrective heart surgery, with her parents alleging that the procedure had been repeatedly postponed. AIIMS said the committee will examine her complete clinical course and the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to AIIMS, Tanvi was first evaluated at its Cardiology OPD on October 10, 2012, when she was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) with Pulmonary Atresia. The condition involves an absent or severely interrupted normal pathway for blood flow from the heart to the lungs.

Tanvi underwent several investigations in 2013, including CT angiography, conventional angiography and cardiac catheterisation, to assess her cardiac anatomy and determine whether corrective surgery was possible.

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Following a detailed assessment, the treating team concluded in 2017 that corrective surgery was not feasible because of the complexity of her condition and underlying cardiac anatomy. She was subsequently advised medical management and regular follow-up.

AIIMS said the family remained in contact with the institute and sought additional opinions about surgery. As recently as last year, the head of the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery also recommended medical management, followed by a similar opinion from another senior cardiothoracic surgeon.

Tanvi was admitted to AIIMS on August 24, 2026, after her condition deteriorated. Doctors also assessed her for a possible heart-lung transplant.

In the early hours of September 1, she developed severe cyanosis, with oxygen saturation falling to around 48 per cent. She later suffered a hypoxic spell and cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, she died at 5:06 am. An autopsy is underway.