/Ram Temple’s first CEO Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is a Kargil veteran, helmed West Command during Op Sindoor

Air Marshal (Retired) Jeetendra Mishra, selected as the first CEO of the Ram Temple Trust, was the chief of the Indian Air Force’s Western Command during Operation Sindoor. Mishra retired on April 30, 2026, as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, West Air Command, after serving for nearly 40 years. Earlier, he served as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

He was among the senior military commanders recognised for leadership during Operation Sindoor. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal on him in recognition of his distinguished service during the operation. The medal is awarded for the highest order of distinguished service during war, conflict or hostilities and remains one of India’s rarest military decorations.

His other honours include the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), awarded in 2024, and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), awarded in 2013.

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Commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 1986

Air Marshal (Retired) Mishra was commissioned in the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1986. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune; Air Force Test Pilots School, Bangalore; Air Command and Staff College, USA; and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

Mishra’s appointment brings to the Ram Temple Trust someone with extensive experience in operational planning, coordination, logistics and managing large formations.

In a recent podcast interview, Mishra shared details about the air campaign during Operation Sindoor and explained how Indian forces identified and struck targets deep inside Pakistan. He described how a target located around 314 km away was destroyed.

Operationalised laser-guided bombs used in Kargil War

Mishra accumulated over 3,000 hours of flying experience in service and flew more than 18 types of fighter and transport aircraft and helicopters while serving as a fighter pilot, fighter combat leader and experimental test pilot.

As a Squadron Leader, Mishra was part of the team that operationalised laser-guided bombs on Mirage 2000 aircraft at the beginning of the Kargil War. The weapons were later used in attacks on Tiger Hill and Muntho Dhalo during Operation Safed Sagar.

Mishra has roots in Uttar Pradesh and hails from Bhopatpura in Deoria district.

Air Marshal (Retired) Mishra’s appointment as Ram Temple Trust CEO is part of the structural changes following the donation theft in Ayodhya. Eight people, mostly linked to the counting of donations, have been arrested and face legal proceedings.

As CEO, Mishra will be the highest executive authority of Trust

As the CEO, he will serve as the highest executive authority and will have to ensure efficient management of the trust’s current activities and future development and ensure compliance with all statutory, regulatory, and Trust Deed requirements.

He will oversee the daily administrative, operational, and security frameworks of the 70-acre Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

According to the Trust, the CEO will have the responsibility to develop systems, procedures, and operational practices appropriate to the nature and scale of the organisation and build and strengthen the organisational structure in accordance with the objectives, nature, and size of the institution.

The three-member selection committee comprised retired Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Haware. Between July 11 and 18, the selection panel received 5,585 applications.

Govinddev Giri to be general secretary, Bhagchandka treasurer

Besides, the Trust named Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi, former additional advocate general Madan Mohan Pandey from Ayodhya and Nirmala Yadav as new trustees.

It was also announced that Maharaj Govinddev Giri will be the new general secretary of the trust, while Mahesh Bhagchandka will take over as the new treasurer.

Krishna Mohan, who was appointed the interim general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after the resignation of Champat Rai will cease to hold the post.