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Ram Temple Trust gets its first CEO; retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra chosen for the post

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 16:41 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 16:49 IST
Ram Temple Trust gets its first CEO; retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra chosen for the post

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra. Photograph: (X@hqwaciaf)

Story highlights

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been chosen as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after more than 5,000 applicants applied for the key post.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has chosen retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir after a meeting held at Shri Maniramdas Chhawni in Ayodhya on Wednesday to discuss and finalise the appointment of the temple’s first CEO.

Trust members, including Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das and Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, participated in the meeting.

The appointment followed the final report submitted by the search committee a day earlier after a rigorous screening process. More than 5,000 applicants competed for the post.

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The committee submitted its report during a high-level meeting attended by Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

The three-member search committee included retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, former scientist Suresh Haware and former Justice Pramod Kohli.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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