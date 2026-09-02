/Ram Temple Trust gets its first CEO; retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra chosen for the post

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has chosen retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir after a meeting held at Shri Maniramdas Chhawni in Ayodhya on Wednesday to discuss and finalise the appointment of the temple’s first CEO.

Trust members, including Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das and Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, participated in the meeting.

The appointment followed the final report submitted by the search committee a day earlier after a rigorous screening process. More than 5,000 applicants competed for the post.

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The committee submitted its report during a high-level meeting attended by Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

The three-member search committee included retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, former scientist Suresh Haware and former Justice Pramod Kohli.