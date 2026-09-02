/New flowering plant found in India's Assam turns out to carry cancer-fighting compound

A small herb that's been growing quietly in the shade along Satargaon Road in Kamrup Metropolitan district has turned out to be something no one had ever formally catalogued. Scientists say it's a species new to science altogether.

The plant now has a name, Ophiorrhiza assamensis, credited to Birina Bhuyan, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany at Girijananda Chowdhury University's Azara campus, who worked on the discovery with Guwahati-based botanist Selim Mehmud. Their findings appear in the international taxonomy journal Phytotaxa, in a paper titled "Ophiorrhiza assamensis (Rubiaceae), a new species from Assam, India."

A quiet find

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Ophiorrhiza assamensis is a perennial herb with large, ribbed leaves and clusters of small white flowers. Researchers found it growing in a moist, shaded patch of habitat. It belongs to the genus Ophiorrhiza, which sits in the Rubiaceae family, the same family that gives us coffee.

The published paper says the plant closely resembles two known relatives, O. mussaendiformis and O. nepalensis. To help tell them apart, the authors included a full taxonomic description, illustrations, and a dichotomous key covering the Ophiorrhiza species already known in Assam.

That detail is worth pausing on. Assam already hosts a cluster of closely related Ophiorrhiza species, several described only in the last few years by researchers working across Northeast India. Bhuyan's own 2024 study, which mapped the taxonomy and distribution of the genus across the state, helped lay the groundwork for this latest find.

Why the genus matters

Ophiorrhiza isn't just another line item on a botanical checklist. Species in this genus produce camptothecin, a compound that several modern cancer drugs are built on, including treatments used against colon cancer. So a newly identified member of the genus draws interest well beyond taxonomy circles, into the world of plant-derived medicine.

A narrow window

There's a catch to the excitement. Ophiorrhiza assamensis is currently known from just one small, localised population near Satargaon Road. As far as science knows right now, that patch of habitat is the plant's entire home on Earth.

That kind of narrow range makes a newly described species vulnerable. A road-widening project, a change in land use, or creeping deforestation could erase the population before researchers get much further into studying it.